Hyderabad: South Central Railway to Operate Six Special Trains for Sankranthi Festival Rush

Hyderabad: In response to the anticipated extra rush during the Sankranti festival season, South Central Railway (SCR) has announced plans to run six special trains between various destinations. As confirmed by SCR officials, these special services will feature general, sleeper, first class, 2AC, and 3AC coaches.

Kachiguda to Kakinada Town

On January 9, Train No. 07653 will depart from Kachiguda at 8:30 PM and reach Kakinada Town by 8:00 AM the next day. Train No. 07654, the return journey will leave Kakinada Town at 5:10 PM on January 10 and arrive at Kachiguda at 4:30 AM.

These trains will stop at the following stations: Malkajgiri, Cherlapalli, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, and Samalkot in both directions.

Hyderabad to Kakinada Town

On January 10, Train No. 07023 will depart from Hyderabad at 6:30 PM and reach Kakinada Town by 7:10 AM. The return journey, Train No. 07024, will leave Kakinada Town on January 11 at 8:00 PM, arriving in Hyderabad at 8:30 AM the next day.

This special train will stop at Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Anaparthi, and Samalkot stations in both directions.

Enhanced Services for Sankranti Travel

These special trains aim to ease the travel burden during the Sankranti festival, ensuring smoother travel for passengers heading to their destinations.