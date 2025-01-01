HYDRAA Clarifies Khajaguda Demolitions on X: Ensures Continued Protection of Water Bodies and Government Lands

HYDRAA responds to misinformation regarding the Kajaguda demolitions on X, clarifying their actions. The agency reaffirms its commitment to protecting water bodies and government lands, ensuring compliance with the law in safeguarding public resources.

On December 31, 2024, the Hyderabad Development and Revenue Authority (HYDRAA) carried out demolitions in the Khajaguda area as part of their ongoing efforts to resolve severe waterlogging issues caused by illegal encroachments at Thoutoni Kunta and Bhageerathamma Cheruvu. These encroachments, which had remained unchecked for years, resulted in repeated flooding in the area, putting residents at risk and disrupting daily life.

The Cause of the Demolitions: Unchecked Encroachments

HYDRAA‘s decision to demolish properties came after several years of failed attempts to address the illegal encroachments. Despite multiple warnings and notices issued by local authorities, including a critical meeting held on December 28, 2024, with local commercial shop owners, real estate developers, and landowners, the encroachers refused to vacate the land. This meeting aimed to find an amicable resolution but failing to comply led to the necessary demolitions to safeguard the community.

HYDRAA’s Commitment to Water Bodies and Government Lands

Also Read: Big Breaking News: Hydra Demolished Over 20 Shops in Khajaguda: Video

HYDRAA‘s actions followed the due process of law, as mandated by Section 405 of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Act and a recent Supreme Court judgment addressing ‘bulldozer justice.’ The demolition was executed by legal guidelines, with HYDRAA issuing a courtesy vacation notice, although formal notices were not legally required.

HYDRAA carried out demolitions in Kajaguda on 31/12/2024 due to severe waterlogging caused by encroachments at Thoutoni Kunta and Bhageerathamma Cheruvu. These encroachments had been unchecked for years, leading to repeated flooding in the area. Despite multiple warnings and… pic.twitter.com/T6kuVnFqYp — HYDRAA (@Comm_HYDRAA) January 1, 2025

The authority’s commitment to preserving water bodies and government lands remains unwavering, and it has made clear that it will continue to take legal action against encroachers who threaten the integrity of these vital resources. The demolitions serve as a part of the more considerable effort to restore and protect the environment for the benefit of the residents of Hyderabad.

Misinformation Circulating on Social Media

Despite the legal grounding for the demolitions, HYDRAA has raised concerns over misinformation being spread on social media by some of the encroachers involved. These individuals have attempted to mislead the public about the nature and legitimacy of the demolition actions. In response, HYDRAA reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and emphasized that the demolitions were carried out within the framework of law.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), HYDRAA stated, “We remain dedicated to protecting our city’s water bodies and government lands. The actions taken in Khajaguda are lawful and necessary to prevent further flooding caused by illegal encroachments.”

Future Steps and Legal Measures

HYDRAA intends to continue monitoring encroachments in the area and beyond. The authority will pursue further demolitions to protect government properties and water bodies from encroachment. HYDRAA emphasized that the legal processes surrounding such demolitions will be rigorously followed in future actions, ensuring that Hyderabad remains a safe and sustainable environment for all its residents.

The Khajaguda demolitions are a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to legal and environmental regulations. As Hyderabad grows, protecting its natural resources and urban spaces from illegal encroachments will remain a key priority for local authorities.

The demolitions in Khajaguda Hyderabad by HYDRAA highlight the authority’s commitment to addressing illegal encroachments and protecting water bodies. Despite misinformation circulating on social media, HYDRAA’s actions were legally grounded, aiming to prevent further flooding and safeguard the community. The ongoing efforts to preserve Hyderabad’s environment reflect the authority’s dedication to maintaining a sustainable and safe urban space for residents.