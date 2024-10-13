Hyderabad: Tension Erupts Near Temple After Meat Found at Masab Tank; CCTV Footage Reveals the Truth

Hyderabad: Tension arose for a brief period in the Pochamma Basti area of Manikonda, Hyderabad, after meat was discovered near a local temple.

The incident occurred late last night. Local residents, upon finding the meat, alerted members of the temple committee, who subsequently lodged a complaint with the police.

In response to the report, local police arrived promptly and cordoned off the area. Analysis of CCTV footage from the vicinity revealed that a dog owner had brought the meat from another location and placed it near the temple.

The police have released the CCTV footage and urged citizens not to pay attention to rumors surrounding the incident.