Hyderabad to be Mapped Like Never Before: GHMC Launches Comprehensive GIS Survey: Amrapali

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is embarking on a groundbreaking Comprehensive Integrated Geographic Information System (GIS) survey to meticulously map all properties and utilities within its jurisdiction.

This ambitious project aims to enhance city planning, infrastructure management, and service delivery across Hyderabad.

The survey will employ a combination of aerial surveys using drones and door-to-door mapping to gather detailed information for each land parcel. Geolocation data will be collected by on-ground surveyors to ensure accuracy and comprehensiveness.

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali announced that each property will be assigned a unique identification number, referred to as a Digital Address. This ID will be instrumental in pinpointing properties for services such as garbage collection and emergency management.

Key Benefits of the GIS Survey:

Detailed Mapping: The city will have a comprehensive map detailing all buildings, roads, and utilities, including water and electricity lines, which will aid in future urban planning.

Infrastructure Management: The survey will enable precise tracking of infrastructure like streetlights and pipes, facilitating timely repairs and maintenance.

Enhanced Service Delivery: Utility companies will be able to locate properties easily for new connections or repairs, improving efficiency in service delivery.

Improved Navigation: Residents will benefit from more accurate address locations, making navigation around the city simpler and more reliable.

To expedite the survey process and ensure thorough coverage, GHMC is collaborating with Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs). This partnership aims to enhance community involvement and ensure accurate data collection.

Current Status of the Project:

Drone Survey: Completed in 158 square kilometers within GHMC limits.

Digitized Plots: 1,14,020 plots have been digitized to date.

Ongoing Surveys: The following areas are currently undergoing surveys:

The following areas are currently undergoing surveys: Hydernagar

Miyapur

Chandanagar

KPHB Colony

Uppal

Hayath Nagar (Covering five GHMC circles: Kukatpally, Moosapet, Chandanagar, Uppal, and Hayath Nagar)

Upcoming Surveys: The following areas are ready for digitization:

The following areas are ready for digitization: Madhapur

Serilingampally

Allwyn Colony

Vivekananda Nagar Colony

Gajularamaram

Subhash Nagar

Nagole

RC Puram (Additional coverage includes Serilingampally, Gajularamaram, and RC Puram Circles)

This comprehensive GIS survey marks a significant step towards transforming Hyderabad into a more efficient and well-managed city, setting a benchmark for urban development and infrastructure management in India.