Hyderabad to Host Asia Jewels Show 2024: A Premier Jewelry Exhibition

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated Asia Jewels Show 2024, South India’s most glamorous and exclusive jewelry exhibition, is set to return for its 52nd edition. The event will take place at the luxurious Hotel Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, from 13th to 15th September, between 10:30 AM and 8:00 PM.

This will mark the 7th edition of the Asia Jewels Show in Hyderabad, promising a showcase of exquisite and masterful jewelry designs never seen before. Top jewelers from across India have been carefully selected to participate, offering a unique experience for jewelry enthusiasts, prospective brides, and grooms alike.

The exhibition will feature a stunning array of high-end and branded jewelry, including fine gold, diamond, platinum, and traditional pieces. Visitors will also be able to explore an extensive collection of wedding jewelry, Kundan, Jadau, Polki, and precious stone designs, making it a one-stop destination for all jewelry needs.

Speaking about the event, Mr. Harish Sachdev, Chief Organizer of the Asia Jewels Show, said, “Asia Jewels Show is one of the finest jewelry exhibitions in India, bringing together 50 renowned jewelry brands under one roof. For those planning weddings, this is the perfect opportunity to shop for or pre-book exclusive jewelry for the upcoming wedding season.”

Luxury jewelry brands from Bangalore, New Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Surat, Chennai, and Hyderabad will be showcasing their latest collections. The exhibition will also feature international designs and masterpiece creations, making it a spectacular event for jewelry lovers in South India.