Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Traffic Advisory for Telangana Thalli Statue Unveiling

In light of the unveiling of the Telangana Thalli statue and the accompanying carnival on NTR Marg this Monday, Hyderabad traffic police have issued a detailed advisory.

Mohammed Yousuf9 December 2024 - 11:22
In light of the unveiling of the Telangana Thalli statue and the accompanying carnival on NTR Marg this Monday, Hyderabad traffic police have issued a detailed advisory. The event is set to take place between 2 PM and 10 PM, prompting diversions across key routes.

Key Diversions:

  • Buddha Bhavan to P.V.N.R Marg: Traffic will be rerouted towards Karbala and Ranigunj.
  • Minister Road Traffic: Vehicles will be diverted towards Ranigunj.
  • Panjagutta/Raj Bhavan to NTR Marg: Traffic will be redirected via Shadan College and Lakdikapool.
  • Telugu Thalli to Old PS Saifabad: Vehicles will be diverted at Iqbal Minar towards Ravindra Bharathi.
  • Ravindra Bharathi to Old PS Saifabad: Traffic will be steered at Iqbal Minar towards the Telugu Thalli flyover.
  • Iqbal Minar/Necklace Rotary Traffic: Vehicles will be diverted towards Ambedkar Statue and Tank Bund.
  • Ambedkar Statue to NTR Marg: Traffic will be redirected towards Iqbal Minar.
  • Khairtabad Bada Ganesh to Necklace Rotary: Vehicles will be diverted to the Mint compound lane.
  • Iqbal Minar to Mint Lane: Traffic will be steered towards the Telugu Thalli junction.

Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly and avoid affected areas during the event timings.

