Hyderabad Traffic Advisory Issued for Diwali Celebration: How to Avoid Traffic in Bhagyalaxmi Temple – Charminar Area

With Diwali celebration around the corner, Hyderabad is bracing for a surge in visitors to the Bhagyalaxmi Temple at Charminar. From October 29 to November 3, 2024, thousands of devotees are expected to flock to the area, creating heavy congestion on major roads leading to Charminar. The Hyderabad Traffic Advisory Issued for Diwali Celebration, commuters are advised to avoid specific routes around Bhagyalaxmi Temple – Charminar Area, during this period to ensure smooth travel for both locals and visitors.

Hyderabad Traffic Advisory Issued for Diwali Celebration: Key Routes Affected

Devotees visiting the Bhagyalaxmi Temple near Charminar should note that traffic congestion is expected on several key roads. Avoid these roads during the specified dates to minimize inconvenience:

Charminar to Madina Charminar to Murgi Chowk Charminar to Rajesh Medical Hall, Shah Ali Banda

Authorities urge locals and visitors to use alternative routes to help ease traffic flow and ensure that devotees can access the temple smoothly.

Parking Recommendations for Devotees to avoid traffic congestion for Diwali Celebration

To manage the high influx of visitors, the Hyderabad Traffic Police has designated specific parking areas for devotees. By using these recommended parking spots, devotees can help reduce congestion around the temple.

Parking Options for Devotees Coming to Bhagyalaxmi Temple from Different Directions:

From Mir Chowk: Park at Mufeed Ul Anam School Ground on Sardar Mahal Road.

Park at on Sardar Mahal Road. From Shah Ali Banda: Use the Charminar Bus Terminal Parking or the Unani Hospital premises .

Use the or the . From Madina and Nayapool: Head to SYJ Complex or Govt. Girls High School at Kali Kaman.

Head to or at Kali Kaman. From Puranapool and Begum Bazar: Park at MJ Bridge or QQ Stadium .

Park at or . From Hussainialam: Suggested parking is at Urdu Muskan Auditorium, Jhulu Kana Laad Bazar, and other nearby grounds.

How to Avoid Traffic in Bhagyalaxmi Temple

Follow Traffic Signage: Hyderabad Traffic Police has set up additional signage to guide devotees and locals through alternate routes.

Hyderabad Traffic Police has set up additional signage to guide devotees and locals through alternate routes. Park Only in Designated Areas: Unauthorized parking could lead to vehicle towing and fines.

Unauthorized parking could lead to vehicle towing and fines. Plan Your Visit in Advance: To avoid peak hours, plan to visit either in the early morning or late evening.

Traffic Impact on Local Businesses and Residents in Hyderabad

Traffic congestion during Diwali festivities may also affect local businesses and residents around Charminar. Business owners have been advised to follow “Hyderabad Traffic Advisory Issued for Diwali Celebration” by stock up on supplies ahead of the expected rush, as access to the area may be challenging. Residents are requested to cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police to ensure a smooth experience for everyone during this celebratory period.

Tips for Commuters Around Bhagyalaxmi Temple Charminar During Diwali Week

Use Public Transport: Avoid the hassle of parking and opt for public transportation when visiting the Charminar area.

Avoid the hassle of parking and opt for public transportation when visiting the Charminar area. Travel During Off-Peak Hours: Early mornings and late evenings are generally less congested.

Early mornings and late evenings are generally less congested. Stay Updated: Follow local news updates and social media channels of Hyderabad Traffic Police for real-time traffic updates.

As Hyderabad prepares for the Diwali rush, following “Hyderabad Traffic Advisory Issued for Diwali Celebration” will help ensure a smooth and festive experience for everyone. Whether you’re a devotee visiting the Bhagyalaxmi Temple or a local resident navigating around Charminar, planning your routes and parking in designated areas can greatly reduce congestion and enhance the festive atmosphere in this historic part of the city.