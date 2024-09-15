Hyderabad Traffic Police Issue Advisory for Ganesh Immersion on September 17

Hyderabad: In preparation for the final immersion of Ganesh idols on Tuesday, the Hyderabad traffic police have issued an advisory outlining traffic restrictions across various parts of the city. These restrictions will come into effect on Tuesday morning and are expected to remain in force until Wednesday afternoon in some areas.

The areas within Hyderabad Police limits that will experience traffic restrictions include Keshavagiri, Chandrayangutta crossroads, Engine Bowli, Shamsheergunj, Nagul Chintha, Himmathpura, Hari Bowli, Asra Hospital, Moghalpura, Lakkad Kote, Panch Mohala, Paris Café, Gulzar House, Mitti Ka Sher, Kali Kaman, Osman Bazaar, Sheran Hotel, Madina crossroads, Nayapul, SJ Rotary, Arman Hotel, MJ Bridge, DarulShifa Crossroads, City College, Shivaji bridge, Afzalgunj, Putlibowli Crossroads, Troop Bazar, Jambagh Crossroads, and Andhra Bank Koti.

Additionally, traffic restrictions will also be in place at Tope Khana Mosque, Alaska Hotel Junction, Osman gunj, Shanker Bagh, Seena Hotel, Ajantha Gate near Exhibition Grounds, Abkari Lane, Taj Island, Chapel Road, and AR Petrol Pump at KLK Building.

Other impacted areas include MJ Market, Khairatabad, GPO Abids, Liberty, Ranigunj, Telugu Thalli Statue, Kavadiguda, Narayanguda crossroads, RTC crossroads, Musheerabad crossroads, Tank Bund, NTR Marg, Necklace Road, and People’s Plaza.

Further restrictions are imposed at Chapel Road Entry, Shalimar Theatre, Gunfoundry, Bharat Scouts & Guides Junction, Liberty Junction, MCH Office Y junction, BRK Bhavan junction, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Dwaraka Hotel Junction, Khairatabad Junction, Mariott Hotel junction, Kavadiguda Junction, Musheerabad crossroads, RTC crossroads, Katta Maisamma Temple, Indira Park, CTO, YMCA, Paradise crossroads, Patny crossroads, Bata, and Ghasmandi crossroads.

Designated parking areas for those attending the immersion events include Institute of Engineers, MMTS Station Khairatabad, Anand Nagar Colony to RR District ZP Office, behind Buddha Bhavan, Gauseva Sadan, Lower Tank Bund, Katta Maisamma Temple, NTR Stadium, Nizam College, Public Gardens, and beside Imax.

During the immersion, RTC buses will not be allowed beyond points such as Masab Tank, VV Statue, Clock Tower, Chilkalguda crossroads, Ramanthapur TV Station, Gaddiannaram, Chaderghat, IS Sadan, YMCA Narayanguda, and Tarnaka.

The police have advised those traveling to or from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) to avoid Necklace Road, Tank Bund, and the main procession routes. Instead, they should use the PVNR Expressway or Outer Ring Road. Similarly, those heading to or from Secunderabad Railway Station are encouraged to use Begumpet, Paradise Flyover, St. John’s Rotary, and Sangeeth crossroads to avoid the restricted areas.