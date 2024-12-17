Hyderabad Traffic Police Issues Advisory for President’s Visit from December 17 to 21

In light of the President of India’s visit to Rashtrapathi Nilayam, Hyderabad Traffic Police Issues Advisory to ensure smooth traffic flow and public convenience during the period from December 17 to December 21, 2024. The advisory outlines the schedule of convoy movements, key routes affected, and alternative arrangements for commuters. Here’s everything you need to know:

Hyderabad Traffic Police Issues Advisory Key Details of the Traffic Advisory

Dates and Timings

December 17 (5:00 PM to 7:00 PM):

Routes affected: Hakimpet Air Force Station Y Junction, Bollarum Check Post, Navy House Junction, Yapral Road, and other key points up to VV Statue.

December 20 (10:00 AM to 12:30 PM):

Routes affected: Bison X Road, Ammuguda Junction, Lothukunta T Junction.

December 20 (12:00 PM to 6:00 PM):

Extended route impact includes Lal Bazar, Trimulgherry X Road, Hanuman Temple, Karkhana, and beyond.

December 21 (9:30 AM to 11:30 AM):

Affected areas are the same as December 17 with additional stops on the convoy route.

Cyberabad Traffic Advisory for December 17

Timings: 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM

4:30 PM to 6:00 PM Affected Routes: ORR Exit No. 7 towards Hakimpet via BITS Junction, Thumkunta Village, and Hakimpet.

Traffic Diversion Details

During the convoy’s movement, traffic will be temporarily diverted or halted. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly. Below is a breakdown of key routes impacted during the Presidential visit:

Major Junctions Impacted

Hakimpet Air Force Station Y Junction Bollarum Check Post Navy House Junction Yapral Road Bison X Road Ammuguda Junction Lothukunta T Junction Lal Bazar Trimulgherry X Road Hanuman Temple Junction Karkhana Begumpet Flyover Raj Bhavan Road Panjagutta Junction VV Statue Circle

Tips for Commuters

Avoid Peak Hours: If possible, avoid traveling during the convoy timings to prevent delays.

If possible, avoid traveling during the convoy timings to prevent delays. Use Alternative Routes: Diversion signage and instructions from traffic police will guide commuters.

Diversion signage and instructions from traffic police will guide commuters. Public Transport: Opt for public transportation to reduce congestion.

Impact on Daily Commuters

The Presidential convoy’s movement is expected to cause temporary congestion in major areas, particularly:

Begumpet Flyover

Trimulgherry Junction

Panjagutta Road

Emergency vehicles will have priority access, and police personnel will be deployed across all key intersections to ensure minimal disruption.

Safety and Compliance

The Hyderabad traffic police request the public to cooperate fully during the President’s visit. Here are some important safety reminders:

Adhere to Traffic Rules: Follow instructions given by traffic personnel.

Follow instructions given by traffic personnel. Avoid Unnecessary Travel: Unless absolutely necessary, minimize movement through affected areas.

Unless absolutely necessary, minimize movement through affected areas. Stay Updated: Use real-time traffic apps or follow official police updates for live information.

Additional Information for Residents

For Residents Along the Route:

Plan your outings outside the convoy timings.

Keep updated with police announcements via social media or local news.

For Businesses Along the Route:

Schedule deliveries and employee commutes outside the affected hours.

Presidential Visit and Its Significance

The Rashtrapathi Nilayam in Secunderabad holds great historical and cultural importance as it serves as the southern retreat of the President of India. This annual visit highlights the tradition of engaging with diverse regions of the country. Public cooperation ensures the visit proceeds seamlessly while maintaining public convenience.

Quick Recap of Affected Timings and Areas