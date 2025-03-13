Hyderabad Tragedy: 4-Year-Old Boy Dies After Getting Stuck in Lift at Santosh Nagar

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching incident, a four-and-a-half-year-old boy lost his life after getting stuck in the lift of Mujtaba Apartment in Santosh Nagar Colony on Wednesday night.

The tragic accident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Asif Nagar police station.

Victim Identified as Son of Building’s Security Guard

The deceased child, Surender, was the son of Shyam Bahadur, a security guard working at the same apartment. Originally from Nepal, the family had moved to Hyderabad seven months ago in search of a better livelihood. They had been residing in a small room adjacent to the lift in the six-storey building, which serves as a hostel.

How the Tragic Incident Unfolded

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred around 10 PM when Surender was playing near the lift and got stuck in its grill. Unfortunately, no one noticed the child’s distress immediately. It was only after 10 minutes, when his parents started searching for him, that they found him unconscious and severely injured inside the lift.

Emergency Response and Tragic Outcome

Residents of the apartment quickly informed the police and rushed Surender to a nearby private hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. The devastating news left his parents, Shyam Bahadur and his wife, inconsolable.

Investigation Underway

The Asif Nagar police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Authorities are expected to inspect the building’s lift system and safety measures to determine if negligence played a role in the tragedy.