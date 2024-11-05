Hyderabad Tragedy: Student Dies After School Gate Falls on Him in Hayath Nagar

Hyderabad: A horrifying accident at a school in Hayathnagar has left a family shattered after a young student was killed when an iron gate fell on him during playtime.

The incident, which unfolded yesterday, saw the boy trapped beneath the heavy gate, resulting in critical injuries. Despite quick efforts to rush him to the hospital, the young student tragically passed away during treatment.

The shocking incident has sparked outrage, with the boy’s parents and relatives staging a protest outside the school early this morning. They are demanding immediate action and accountability from the school authorities for what they are calling a “preventable” tragedy.

The gate’s sudden collapse raises serious concerns about the safety standards at the school. The incident follows growing scrutiny over the maintenance of educational institutions, with many questioning whether proper safety measures are being overlooked.

The Hayathnagar Police have now launched an investigation, while the grief-stricken family vows to seek justice for their loss. This tragic event has left the community reeling, and the school’s responsibility in ensuring the safety of its students is now under intense scrutiny.