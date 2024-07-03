Hyderabad Tragic Accident: Elderly Man Hit by Train and Dragged for 5 Kilometers: Video

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, an elderly man lost his life after being struck by the Warangal-Secunderabad passenger train while crossing the tracks between Bibinagar and Ghatkesar railway stations.

The impact caused the man’s body to become caught in the train engine and dragged for 5 kilometers.

The train was eventually halted by CRPF police after passing Ghatkesar, following reports from witnesses at a nearby railway gate. The police then recovered the body.

This incident highlights the critical need for caution and safety measures at railway crossings.