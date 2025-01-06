Hyderabad: Tragic Death as CNG Car Bursts into Flames

Hyderabad: In a horrifying incident, a man tragically lost his life after a CNG vehicle caught fire on the service road of Outer Ring Road near Ghatkesar on Monday evening.

The victim, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, was driving from Ghatkesar towards Ghanpur village when the car suddenly ignited.

Victim Succumbs Despite Escape Attempt

According to Ghatkesar Inspector P. Parusharam, the victim made a desperate attempt to escape the flames but unfortunately sustained severe injuries. “He managed to rush out of the burning vehicle and collapsed on the pavement. However, his clothes had caught fire, and he was charred to death before help could arrive,” the inspector said.

Emergency Response and Investigation

Upon receiving information, the police and fire department immediately rushed to the scene. A fire tender extinguished the blaze, preventing further damage. Authorities are currently examining the vehicle to determine whether anyone else was inside at the time of the fire.

Efforts to Identify the Victim

Efforts are underway to establish the identity of the deceased. The police are also investigating the cause of the fire and whether any mechanical or fuel-related issues contributed to the incident.

Safety Concerns for CNG Vehicles

The tragic incident raises serious concerns about the safety measures for CNG-powered vehicles, emphasizing the need for regular maintenance and adherence to safety protocols.

Stay tuned for further updates as the investigation progresses.