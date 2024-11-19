Hyderabad: Two Escape Unhurt as Speeding Car Hits Electric Pole at Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: In a shocking accident early Tuesday morning, a speeding car lost control and rammed into an electric pole on a divider at Banjara Hills. Fortunately, the two occupants, including the driver, escaped without injuries.

The incident occurred around 6:00 AM when the car, reportedly a cab ferrying night shift employees, was traveling from Punjagutta to Banjara Hills. Near Manjula Jewels, the driver, who was allegedly speeding, lost control of the vehicle, causing it to mount the divider and collide with an electric pole.

Accident Details: What Happened?

Location : The accident took place on a busy stretch between Punjagutta and Banjara Hills, a prominent area in Hyderabad known for its bustling roads and commercial establishments.

Cause : The driver was reportedly driving at excessive speed, leading to the vehicle losing control.

Impact: The car suffered severe damage, but miraculously, both the driver and a lone passenger escaped unhurt.

Police Investigation and Actions Taken

Breath Analyzer Test Conducted

The Banjara Hills Traffic Police immediately arrived at the scene and conducted a breath analyzer test on the driver to determine if alcohol consumption played a role in the accident. The test returned negative results, ruling out drunken driving.

Legal Action

A case has been registered against the driver under charges of rash and negligent driving .

. Authorities are investigating further to determine if any mechanical failure or other factors contributed to the accident.

Insights from the Incident

Nature of the Vehicle

The car has been identified as a cab used to transport employees working night shifts. Such vehicles are often driven during odd hours, raising concerns about driver fatigue and over-speeding.

Absconding Driver

Following the accident, there are conflicting reports suggesting the driver might have left the scene briefly before being identified. The police are closely monitoring the situation and verifying details.

Road Safety Concerns

The stretch where the accident occurred is known for high-speed driving, especially during early morning hours when traffic is sparse. This highlights the pressing need for stricter enforcement of speed limits.

Rising Incidents of Speeding in Hyderabad

This accident is a reminder of the increasing number of road accidents caused by speeding and reckless driving in Hyderabad. Recent statistics reveal that:

Over 30% of road accidents in the city involve over-speeding.

of road accidents in the city involve over-speeding. Late-night and early-morning hours see a spike in such incidents due to minimal traffic and driver complacency.

Authorities have emphasized the importance of following speed limits and adhering to traffic rules to prevent such accidents.

Safety Measures and Recommendations

For Drivers

Avoid speeding, especially on empty roads.

Take adequate rest to prevent fatigue, particularly when driving during odd hours.

Regularly check vehicle maintenance to avoid unforeseen mechanical issues.

For Authorities

Install speed-monitoring systems and increase patrolling during late-night and early-morning hours.

Conduct awareness campaigns for cab drivers ferrying employees to ensure adherence to road safety norms.

For Passengers

Encourage drivers to maintain a safe speed.

Report any reckless driving to authorities immediately.

Conclusion: A Wake-Up Call for Road Safety in Hyderabad

The Banjara Hills car accident, although not resulting in casualties, underscores the critical need for vigilance and adherence to road safety measures. With Hyderabad witnessing a rise in high-speed incidents, proactive steps by drivers, passengers, and authorities are essential to prevent future mishaps.

As the city continues to grow, fostering a culture of responsible driving is crucial for ensuring the safety of its residents and maintaining the smooth flow of traffic.