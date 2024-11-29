Hyderabad Water Board to Enforce Strict Measures Against Defaulters Post-OTS Deadline





Hyderabad Water Board Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has issued a final reminder to residents to clear their long-pending water bill arrears before the One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme’s deadline on November 30, 2024. Following the deadline, the board will enforce strict measures, including water service disconnection, penalties, and the resumption of interest charges.

Hyderabad Water Board Overview of the OTS Scheme

The OTS scheme, introduced in October 2024, aimed to alleviate the financial burden on residents by allowing them to clear water bill dues without incurring interest or late fees. Initially planned for one month, the scheme’s deadline was extended due to public demand. However, officials have made it clear that no further extensions will be granted beyond November 30.

Key highlights of the scheme:

Waiver of Rs 1,189 crore in accumulated interest on dues.

in accumulated interest on dues. Customers who have partially settled arrears earlier can still avail of a 50% waiver on the remaining interest.

on the remaining interest. Approximately 7 lakh customers out of 13.50 lakh water connections in Hyderabad are eligible for the scheme.

Hyderabad Water Board Strict Penalties Post-Deadline

HMWS&SB has announced stringent actions against defaulters post-OTS deadline. These include:

Disconnection of water services for non-payment.

for non-payment. Resumption of interest and penalties on unpaid bills.

on unpaid bills. Legal proceedings against chronic defaulters.

Ashok Reddy, HMWS&SB Managing Director, emphasized that recovering the outstanding Rs 1,706 crore in dues is crucial for maintaining the city’s water infrastructure and services.

Flexible Payment Options for Residents

To facilitate easier payment processes, the board offers a variety of methods to clear dues, including:

Physical Payment Locations : Hyderabad water offices, Me-Seva, AP Online Centers.

: Hyderabad water offices, Me-Seva, AP Online Centers. Digital Platforms : PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, NEFT, RTGS.

: PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, NEFT, RTGS. Official Website : Users can make payments online and check their dues.

: Users can make payments online and check their dues. QR Code Scanning: Residents can access information about their outstanding amounts, applicable concessions, and payment options by scanning the provided QR code.

Awareness Campaigns and Door-to-Door Efforts

To ensure maximum participation in the OTS scheme, the board initiated a comprehensive awareness campaign:

Door-to-Door Outreach : Regular meter readers were instructed to visit homes to inform residents about the scheme’s benefits.

: Regular meter readers were instructed to visit homes to inform residents about the scheme’s benefits. Special Collection Gangs : Formed under the guidance of general managers to increase revenue collection.

: Formed under the guidance of general managers to increase revenue collection. Leadership Oversight: Executive Director Mayank Mittal directed officials to resolve legal issues and ensure smooth implementation of the scheme.

Challenges During the Scheme’s Duration

The OTS scheme faced hurdles such as:

Festival Season Financial Strain : Many residents were unable to pay dues during the festival period.

: Many residents were unable to pay dues during the festival period. Public Appeals for Extension: Although the scheme was extended by a month, officials reiterated that further delays are not feasible.

Call to Action for Hyderabad Residents

With just a few days left before the November 30 deadline, Hyderabad water board officials are urging residents to settle their dues promptly. The OTS scheme presents a rare opportunity to:

Clear long-standing arrears without additional financial burden.

Avoid disconnection of essential water services.

Contribute to the sustainability of the city’s water infrastructure.

Steps to Check and Pay Your Water Bill

Follow these steps to check and pay your dues before the deadline:

Visit the HMWS&SB official website or scan the provided QR code. Check your outstanding dues and applicable concessions. Choose a payment method: Digital Wallets : Pay through PhonePe, Google Pay, or Paytm.

: Pay through PhonePe, Google Pay, or Paytm. Banking Transactions : Use NEFT or RTGS.

: Use NEFT or RTGS. Physical Locations: Visit water board offices or authorized centers. Complete the payment and retain the receipt for future reference.

What Happens If You Miss the Deadline?

Defaulters will face severe consequences, including:

Immediate disconnection of water supply .

. Imposition of interest and late payment fees on outstanding bills.

on outstanding bills. Legal action against chronic defaulters, as per board regulations.

The Road Ahead for HMWS&SB

The water board is committed to ensuring sustainable water supply for Hyderabad’s growing population. Revenue generated through the OTS scheme will be channeled into:

Upgrading aging water infrastructure.

Expanding coverage to underserved areas.

Enhancing service quality and efficiency.

As the city moves towards becoming a smarter and more sustainable urban center, residents’ cooperation in clearing dues plays a pivotal role.

Final Reminder: Act Before It’s Too Late!

The Hyderabad water board officials have made it clear that November 30, 2024, is the final opportunity for residents to benefit from the OTS scheme. Don’t wait until it’s too late—settle your dues today to avoid penalties, service disconnection, and unnecessary financial strain.

By taking timely action, residents can not only secure uninterrupted water supply but also support the city’s mission for better water management. Make your payment now and ensure a hassle-free tomorrow!