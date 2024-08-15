Hyderabad Weather | Heat and Humidity Grip City as Yellow Alert Issued for Telangana

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is currently experiencing a significant heatwave, with temperatures soaring to around 36 to 37 degrees Celsius, especially in the western parts of the city.

Amberpet recorded the highest temperature at 37.8 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Gachibowli at 37.3 degrees Celsius and Kukatpally at 37.2 degrees Celsius. Other areas such as Serilingampally, Uppal, Musheerabad, and several more have also surpassed 36 degrees Celsius.

Weather experts indicate that the combination of intense heat and high humidity is typical for Hyderabad as September approaches. This weather pattern is often accompanied by conditions conducive to monsoon thunderstorms. The high temperatures and humidity are expected to persist in the city over the next few days.

On Wednesday, the city saw light rainfall in several areas. Khairatabad received 13.3 mm of rain, while Shaikpet recorded 11.3 mm. Scattered storms were noted mainly in western regions like Golconda, Mehdipatnam, and Shaikpet. Across Telangana, Siddipet reported the highest rainfall in the state with 75 mm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Thursday, cautioning residents of Hyderabad and other districts about potential thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph.

In the coming 48 hours, Hyderabad is expected to experience mostly cloudy skies with chances of light rain or thundershowers. Temperatures are forecasted to range between a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius, with light winds blowing from the west and northwest at speeds of 8 to 12 kmph.