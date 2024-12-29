Hyderabad Weather Update: IMD Forecasts More Cold Days as Temperatures Continue to Fall

Stay updated with the latest Hyderabad weather forecast. IMD predicts continued cold days with falling temperatures across the city. Prepare for chilly nights ahead.

Hyderabad: After a week of overcast skies and rainfall, Telangana is witnessing a significant drop in minimum temperatures as clouds shift towards northern parts of India. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kohir in Sangareddy recorded the lowest temperature at 13.1°C on Saturday.

Several districts, including Rangareddy, Medak, and Vikarabad, reported minimum temperatures between 13.5°C and 14.3°C, marking a noticeable decrease from the usual figures. Hyderabad, at 15.3°C, was slightly warmer but still cooler than usual for this time of year.

Warangal, Mahabubnagar, and Karimnagar also experienced chilly mornings with temperatures ranging from 14.2°C to 14.8°C. However, Mancherial, Nizamabad, and Adilabad recorded slightly higher temperatures between 16.7°C and 17.3°C.

This temperature drop is attributed to the clearing of clouds, which has allowed colder northern winds to influence the region. IMD officials predict that while nights remain cold, most areas expect daytime temperatures to rise above 27°C. Residents in districts experiencing temperatures below 14°C are advised to brace for cooler nights in the coming days.