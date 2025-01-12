Hyderabad Weather Update: Mild Temperatures with Cloudy Skies, Check Next 7 Days Forecast

Hyderabad: The city is experiencing a mild and comfortable temperature of 23.07°C today, with the forecast indicating a minimum temperature of 17.3°C and a maximum of 26.97°C. Cloudy skies are expected throughout the day, offering some relief from direct sunlight. However, residents are advised to take note of the wind speed of 59 km/h, which might add a chill to the air, particularly in open spaces.

Weather Forecast for January 12, 2025

Looking ahead to tomorrow, January 12, 2025, Hyderabad is expected to see temperatures ranging from a minimum of 16.82°C to a maximum of 28.26°C. The forecast predicts a slightly lower humidity of 37%, which could provide more comfortable conditions compared to today’s 59% humidity. With these pleasant conditions, it may be an ideal day for outdoor activities—though it’s important to note that cloud cover will persist.

Air Quality Index (AQI)

Today, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 176.0, which falls under the “moderate” category. While the air quality is not alarming, it is still advisable for sensitive groups, including children and people with respiratory conditions such as asthma, to limit prolonged outdoor exposure. Being mindful of air quality helps ensure that the health of vulnerable individuals is not compromised while engaging in outdoor activities.

Sunlight and UV Safety

With the sun rising at 06:48 AM and setting at 05:58 PM, residents will have ample daylight to enjoy outdoor activities. However, as the sky remains cloudy throughout the day, it’s still important to protect oneself from UV rays by wearing sunscreen and sunglasses when outdoors.

Planning for the Week Ahead

As the weather forecast for the next 7 days shows varying temperatures, it’s crucial to stay updated on daily weather conditions, especially with fluctuating humidity levels and wind speeds. Planning your outdoor activities with this information will help ensure a comfortable and enjoyable day.

Stay informed and make decisions that are best for your health, especially considering the moderate air quality levels in Hyderabad today.