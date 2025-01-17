Hyderabad: Woman and Child Killed in Rash Truck Collision at Bandlaguda

Hyderabad: A tragic accident occurred in Bandlaguda, Mailardevpally early on Friday, claiming the lives of a woman and a three-year-old child, while two other family members sustained injuries.

The incident took place when a rashly driven truck collided with a bike carrying a family of four.

Details of the Incident

According to reports, Ruksana Begum (35) and her husband Waseem Ahmed (40), along with their two children — Mohd Muzamil (6) and Shifa (3) — were traveling on a bike from Langar Houz to Falaknuma. The family was heading towards their destination when the tragedy struck on the Bandlaguda main road.

Rash Truck Hits Family’s Bike

The police stated that the family’s bike was rear-ended by an unidentified truck being driven recklessly. The impact caused the family to be thrown onto the road, resulting in severe injuries. Ruksana and her daughter Shifa suffered grievous injuries and tragically died at the scene, while Waseem and Muzamil were injured.

Immediate Response and Medical Assistance

Passersby, who witnessed the incident, immediately alerted the police and called for medical help. The injured family members were rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment. Local authorities responded quickly to the scene, and efforts are ongoing to identify the truck driver.

Investigation and Search for the Truck Driver

The Mailardevpally police have launched an investigation into the incident. The truck driver, who fled the scene after the collision, is currently being sought by law enforcement. The police are working to track down the driver and bring them to justice for their role in this fatal accident.

A Wake-Up Call for Road Safety

This tragic incident has raised concerns about road safety, particularly in the wake of reckless driving and negligent behavior by truck drivers. Authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution and responsibility while driving, especially on busy roads like Bandlaguda.