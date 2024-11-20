Hyderabad: Woman commits suicide by jumping from hospital building in Sayeedabad

Hyderabad: A woman committed suicide by jumping from a hospital building in Hyderabad’s Sayeedabad area. According to police, the 28-year-old woman, C Divya Sri, was married to C Krishna, and the couple has two children.

On Sunday, Krishna had gone to attend a wedding ceremony. The next morning, his wife called and instructed him to come home and take care of the children.

Later, the husband came to know that Divya Sri had consumed something poisonous and informed his relatives who admitted her to the hospital for treatment.

On Tuesday, Krishna returned to the city and went to the hospital. While Krishna was visiting his wife in the hospital, she woke up from her bed and suddenly jumped from the hospital building, resulting in her death on the spot. The police have registered a case in this regard.