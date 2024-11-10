Hyderabad Woman in Critical Condition After Road Accident in London

A woman from Hyderabad, India, has been critically injured in a road accident in London. Hima Bindu, a resident of Chaitanyapuri, Hyderabad, was hit by a speeding truck while crossing the road on October 24.

The impact left her with severe injuries, and she was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where she was placed in a coma. Doctors have stated that her condition remains critical, and they will be able to provide further updates only after 24 hours.

Incident Details

Hima Bindu, who moved to Preston, UK, five months ago for work, was employed as a caregiver at Brookhaven Hospital. The tragic accident occurred when she was crossing the road and was struck by the truck. London police have arrested the driver, who was found to be driving under the influence of drugs, leading to the accident.

Family’s Plea for Financial Assistance

The family of Hima Bindu, based in Hyderabad, is devastated by the incident. Her mother, Venkata Ramani, has made an emotional plea to the Telangana government for financial assistance to cover her daughter’s medical expenses. Venkata Ramani, who has been anxiously waiting for news for over 16 days, has also requested help for her to travel to London to be by her daughter’s side. Hima Bindu leaves behind an 8-year-old daughter, who is currently under the care of her family in Hyderabad.

Family Seeks Support from Government

Hima Bindu’s family is struggling with financial difficulties and has reached out to both the Telangana government and the public for assistance during this difficult time. The tragic accident has not only left Hima fighting for her life but also left her family in dire need of support to navigate this critical situation.