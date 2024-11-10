Pawan Kalyan warns YSRCP leaders against threatening officials

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Sunday warned leaders of the opposition YSR Congress Party that if any harm is caused to IAS and IPS officers, Suo moto cases will be booked against them.

The Jana Sena leader lashed out at former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and other leaders of YSRCP for threatening police officers.

Pawan Kalyan, who holds the portfolio of forests and environment, attended a programme a Guntur to remember the sacrifices of forest officials who laid down their lives while performing their duties.

Later, the Deputy Chief Minister told media persons that the former chief minister used the officers at his whims and fancies by claiming that he would remain in power for 20 years.

The actor-turned-politician said that the former chief minister is now only an MLA but he should act with responsibility.

The Jana Sena leader took exception to the YSRCP leader warning Tirupati SP Subbarayudu and DGP.

Stating that the officials were discharging their responsibilities, the Deputy Chief Minister said they would not be cowed down by threats. He made it clear that the government would not keep quiet if there was any harm caused to officials.

Pawan Kalyan came out in defence of the police officials after his recent remarks pulling out them for their inaction to check crimes against women and children.

Last week, he had also publicly criticised Home Minister V. Anitha for not discharging her responsibilities and had even remarked that he would be forced to take over the home portfolio.

The Jana Sena leader was unhappy with the way police handling the cases relating to inappropriate social media posts against leaders of the ruling coalition. “Why are you in police force if you don’t have courage,” he had asked.

Anitha, who belongs to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), had met Pawan Kalyan two days ago. She told the media that she had taken the Deputy Chief Minister’s comments positively.

On Saturday, Pawan Kalyan expressed displeasure over the attitude of police towards victims. He on behalf of Kakinada police apologised to the families of two students who died in a road accident near Tuni. He warned police against bringing a bad name to the coalition government.

Pawan Kalyan also met Director General of Police Dwarka Tirumala Rao, who admitted last week that there were lapses on the part of police officers during the rule of the YSR Congress Party.