Hyderabadi Teen Climbs Mount Kilimanjaro, Becomes Youngest to Summit

Hyderabad: Preetham Goli, a 16-year-old student from Delhi Public School, has achieved a remarkable feat by becoming one of the youngest climbers from Hyderabad to summit Mount Kilimanjaro.

Preetham reached the summit on July 17, 2024, after an 8-day expedition that began on July 12. He was part of a group of four climbers guided by experienced mountaineer Satyarup Siddhanta.

The challenging ascent tested Preetham’s physical and mental endurance, culminating in a grueling summit day that started at 3 am in freezing temperatures.

Despite suffering from altitude-related headaches, Preetham pushed through and reached the top, where he proudly unfurled the Indian national flag, the NCC flag, and his school flag.

Preetham’s determination was driven by a desire to surpass his previous achievement at Everest Base Camp. Although the group had to descend early due to adverse weather, Preetham expressed his gratitude towards his school and guide for their support.

“The feeling when I reached the summit was magical,” he said, highlighting the support he received from Delhi Public School, Nacharam, and Satyarup Siddhanta.