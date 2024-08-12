Hyderabad’s Bikash Karar Appointed as Manager of Indian Team for World Masters Athletics Championship in Sweden

Hyderabad: Hyderabad District’s Mr. Bikash Karar has been selected as the Manager of the Indian Masters Athletics team for the upcoming World Masters Athletics Championship, set to take place in Gothenburg, Sweden, from August 13th to 25th, 2024.

Mr. Karar brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously participated in prestigious global events, including the World Masters Athletics Championships in Finland, France, and the USA, as well as the Asian Masters Athletics Championships in Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand.

His appointment is a testament to his longstanding dedication and contributions to the sport, and he is expected to play a pivotal role in leading the Indian team to success on the international stage.