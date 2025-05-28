Hyderabad’s Mango Season Heats Up: Prices Drop, Sales Surge

Hyderabad: Unseasonal rains and gusty winds earlier this year in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana disrupted the mango supply chain, affecting key varieties like Himayat, Benishan, Daseri, Alphonso, and Rasalu.

These fruits, sourced from regions across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, reached Hyderabad markets in immature and unripe condition, raising concerns among traders and consumers alike.

Mango Prices Fall, Retail Sales Rise in City Markets

Despite supply challenges, mango sales are picking up. In Hyderabad’s wholesale markets:

Batasingaram sells 3,000 to 5,000 quintals daily during the peak season at an average of Rs 2,345 per quintal .

sells daily during the peak season at an average of . Jambagh Market processes around 1,000-1,500 quintals in April.

In retail, mango prices which initially ranged from Rs 200 to Rs 400 per kg, have now stabilized between Rs 70 and Rs 200 per kg, depending on the variety. This price correction has boosted demand, especially among households stocking up for chutneys and pickles.

Raw Mango Sales Dip as Urban Consumers Go Online

Interestingly, sales of raw mangoes used for pickles have declined from 30-40 bags to 20 bags daily at outlets like Kukatpally Rythu Bazaar. According to local vendor Pawan, urban residents are either traveling directly to Andhra to buy in bulk or ordering pickles and mangoes online.

Traditional varieties like Tanji, White Rose, and Kothapalli Kobbari—sourced from Nuziveedu, Kakinada, and Vijayawada—remain popular. However, growing concerns over chemical ripening and artificial cultivation have opened new doors for farm-direct organic sales.

Online Mango Sales Boom: Affordable, Organic & Home-Delivered

Online mango sales, once considered a luxury for the elite, are now reaching middle-class households. Popular varieties like Banginapalli are available online at Rs 150 to Rs 400 per kg, often priced lower than retail outlets.

Raghavendra, an early entrant in the space, has been selling mangoes online since 2011. He sources fruits from Sadashivapet and Shamirpet and delivers across Hyderabad, with orders to other cities shipped via cargo buses.

According to Tahseen Farha, a customer from Attapur, “Online platforms offer reliable, organic fruits with doorstep delivery.”

Lesser-Known Varieties Get New Life Online

In a positive trend, lesser-known regional varieties like Panduri are gaining popularity online. These fruits, once available only in village markets, are now part of the digital mango revolution, offering both diversity and convenience to consumers across the city.