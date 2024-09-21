Hyderabad’s Musi River Under Scrutiny: Encroachment Demolitions Set to Begin

The Telangana government has announced a drive to demolish illegal structures in the Musi River catchment area, commencing tomorrow.

The responsibility for removing these encroachments has been assigned to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

This initiative is part of the government’s broader efforts to protect and restore the ecological balance of the river.

Officials have already conducted a comprehensive survey to identify encroachments along the Musi River.

The survey findings highlighted the extent of illegal constructions, prompting the government to take decisive action.

The demolition drive aims not only to clear the existing encroachments but also to prevent future violations in the river’s vicinity.

This initiative comes in response to ongoing concerns about flooding and environmental degradation in the area.

By addressing the encroachments, the government hopes to enhance the river’s capacity to manage rainfall and improve overall urban planning in Hyderabad.

Community awareness and cooperation will be vital as the HMDA embarks on this critical mission to safeguard the Musi River for future generations.