Hyderabad’s Passport Seva Kendras to Get New Locations

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office (RPO) Hyderabad is gearing up to relocate several Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs), including those in Tolichowki and Ameerpet, to more accessible locations. This move aims to enhance service delivery and increase appointment availability, thereby significantly reducing waiting times for applicants.

Shift to Better Locations in 2024

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Regional Passport Officer J. Snehaja announced that two to three PSKs would be relocated in the first half of 2024. The new locations are being selected to cater to a larger number of applicants more efficiently.

Reduced Appointment Cycle

The RPO has successfully reduced the appointment cycle for normal passport applications from an average of 22 working days in 2023 to 6-8 working days in 2024. For Tatkal applications, appointments are now available within 1-5 working days. Most Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) offer appointments within a week.

“We are working towards reducing the normal appointment cycle further to 5-7 working days this year,” J. Snehaja added.

Streamlined Operations

Currently, the RPO Hyderabad oversees five PSKs and 14 POPSKs, processing an average of 4,200 applications daily. In 2024, it managed approximately 9.02 lakh applications, including passport issuance, police clearance certificates, and related services.

Tatkal passports are being issued within 1-3 working days, while normal passports take 5-7 working days, excluding the time required for police verification.

Special Initiatives

To commemorate 75 years of the Indian Constitution, the RPO Hyderabad introduced a special edition envelope for passport dispatches, symbolizing the Constitution’s legacy.

Additionally, the Ministry of External Affairs is preparing to launch e-chip passports nationwide. Pilots for this project are already underway in Nagpur and Bhubaneswar, with plans to implement it in phases across the country after receiving certification.

Enhanced Customer Support

In 2023, the RPO addressed over 10,000 email queries and resolved grievances within 1-3 working days. More than 30,000 applicants utilized the walk-in inquiry service offered on Thursdays.

Common Challenges

According to the Regional Passport Officer, many applicants face delays due to incomplete or improper documentation. Applicants are encouraged to review the required documents thoroughly before scheduling their appointments.

The RPO’s proactive measures to improve accessibility and efficiency are expected to significantly enhance the passport application experience for Hyderabad residents.