Hyderabad’s Siddiquinagar: GHMC Starts Demolition of Dangerous Tilted Building

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials have initiated the demolition of a four-story building in Siddiquinagar that had tilted on Tuesday evening.

A contractor was hired for the task, and the demolition is being carried out using a long-breaker hydraulic crane. The building, which was constructed on a 70-square-yard plot, is expected to be completely demolished within two days.

The tilt occurred suddenly on Tuesday evening, alarming residents. One of the occupants, identified as Iqbal, jumped from the building in panic and sustained injuries. He was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Also Read: Telangana Govt Revives LRS Scheme, Sets Focus on Quick Resolution of Pending Applications

The building’s owner, Laxman, explained that excavation work for a cellar on an adjacent plot had disturbed the foundation of his building, causing the structure to tilt.

Given the risk to surrounding homes, officials decided to demolish the building to prevent any further danger. The police have cordoned off the area to ensure safety and prevent crowding by onlookers.