Hydra Commissioner Identifies Drainage Neglect as Main Reason for City’s Flooding Issues

Hyderabad: Officials have identified that the main reason for the problems like inundation of many parts of the city when it rains and roads are waterlogged is the lack of a proper flood drainage system and non-removal of waste in canals and storm water drains.

Hydra Commissioner AV Ranganath and Additional Traffic Commissioner P. Vishwaprasad visited Lakdikapool, Raj Bhavan and other area. While one drain is completely buried, garbage has accumulated in the other drain. It has been estimated that this situation exists since four years ago.

It has been decided to examine the city-wide flood water flow system at the field level and prepare a report.Greater has a flood flow system of 1,302 km. Major drains are 370 km and minor drains are more than 912 km. Of these, Rs.50 crore to Rs.55 crore is being spent annually to remove the waste.

In the background of the plight of the drains at the field level, is siltation being carried out..? Or..? Doubts are being expressed. There are no records of drains being completely damaged in some places.

HYDRA and GHMC officials are preparing to examine the condition of minor drains in other areas as well. So far how much has been spent in the name of burial..? How much waste was removed? There is an opportunity to examine that.

However, it was found that in the past, the bills were paid by showing that the deposit was taken without taking it. It is noteworthy that although cases have been registered against many engineers and contractors in this regard, the attitude of the authorities has not changed.