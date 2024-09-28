Hyderabad

Hydra Commissioner Ranganath Faces National Human Rights Commission Case

The case has raised concerns over the actions of the authorities and their impact on vulnerable individuals like Buchamma.

Syed Mubashir28 September 2024 - 20:59
1 minute read
Hyderabad: A case has been filed against Hydra Commissioner A.V. Ranganath with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) following the tragic suicide of an elderly woman named Buchamma. The woman allegedly took her life after being threatened by Hydra authorities with the demolition of her house, causing severe distress.

The NHRC has registered the case under number 16063/IN/2024 and has initiated an investigation into the incident. The case has raised concerns over the actions of the authorities and their impact on vulnerable individuals like Buchamma.

