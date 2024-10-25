HYDRA Completes 100 Days with High-Impact Demolitions

Hyderabad: The Hydra agency, tasked with safeguarding Hyderabad’s public assets and managing disaster response for local lakes, celebrated its 100th operational day on October 24, 2024. Formed under the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) through a government order on July 19 and fully authorized on October 5 via an ordinance signed by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma

, Hydra has reclaimed around 111.72 acres within the city’s Outer Ring Road limits by demolishing 262 structures encroaching on lake boundaries and buffer zones. These actions are aimed at curbing encroachments to protect water bodies, public lands, and park spaces from unauthorized construction.

Despite its mandate, Hydra’s actions have drawn criticism, with opponents alleging that the agency has disproportionately targeted low-income areas. This approach has raised concerns about its treatment of economically disadvantaged residents, as some demolitions reportedly occurred without prior notice, even for structures with occupancy certificates. Courts have also questioned Hydra’s methods, highlighting the need for clearer processes. While some high-profile figures and businesses have been affected, critics argue that Hydra’s focus has primarily impacted common citizens.

Led by Chief Minister Anumula Narsimha Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

, Hydra operates through multiple committees with support from GHMC, HMDA, and various local bodies.