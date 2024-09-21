HYDRA Conducts Demolition in Kokapet, Local Residents Clash with Officials

Hyderabad: The ongoing operations of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and East Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) continue to address unauthorized encroachments on public lands, in addition to the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zones of lakes and canals.

Today, HYDRA demolished unauthorized structures in Kokapet, specifically on government land at survey number 147. The demolition was carried out this morning in the presence of a heavy police force.

During the operation, there was a heated discussion between HYDRA officials and local residents, who attempted to oppose the demolition and halt the process.

However, the demolition was executed with the aid of heavy JCB machines. Officials clarified that there was no question of allowing unauthorized encroachments to remain.