HYDRA Demolition in Durgam Cheruvu: People Question Whether Action Is Only Taken Against the Poor, While Powerful Individuals Remain Unaffected

Hyderabad: In the Full Tank Level (FTL) area of Durgam Cheruvu, notices have been issued to Tirupati Reddy, the brother of Revanth Reddy, regarding illegal constructions on government land. However, local residents report that authorities have remained silent for nearly a month, raising concerns about selective enforcement.

Concerns Over Selective Enforcement

Affected residents are voicing their frustrations, questioning why heavy machinery, typically used for demolitions, seems to target only ordinary citizens while influential individuals appear to evade similar scrutiny. “Is the heavy machinery only used against common people and not against powerful figures?” asked one resident, highlighting a growing sense of injustice within the community.

Call for Accountability

The situation has led to calls for greater accountability from local authorities. Residents are urging officials to take action against all illegal constructions, regardless of the individuals involved. As tensions rise, the community is demanding a fair and transparent approach to land management and enforcement of regulations.

With the spotlight now on the Durgam Cheruvu area, local authorities face increasing pressure to address these concerns and ensure that everyone is held to the same standard under the law.