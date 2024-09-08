Hydra Demolition | Residents in Madhapur Attempt Suicide by Pouring Kerosene and Petrol: Video

In Madhapur, locals affected by the #HYDRA demolitions are protesting by pouring kerosene on themselves, demanding the housing promised by the government. Many criticize the operation for targeting poor and middle-class communities while ignoring real estate mafias. The police have intervened, but questions remain about the fairness of the demolitions and the response from authorities.

In a dramatic turn of events, residents in Madhapur, Hyderabad, have expressed their frustration and desperation over the ongoing demolitions carried out under the #HYDRA operation. The video footage from near Sunnam Lake shows individuals pouring kerosene on themselves as a protest against the destruction of their homes.

The affected families, many of whom are from the poor and middle-class sections of society, have accused the authorities of targeting them while failing to take action against real estate and land encroachment mafias. They argue that the operation seems disproportionately aimed at the less affluent, raising questions about the fairness of its implementation.

The situation escalated as locals criticized the lack of governmental support, including the promised housing schemes that have not yet materialized. The police were on-site to manage the protests and prevent further escalation, intervening to control the situation and take the protesters into custody.

The anger is also directed towards political figures and organizations, with questions being raised about the effectiveness and intentions behind the #HYDRA operation. As tensions continue to rise, many are calling for justice and more balanced actions from the authorities.

The crisis has led to broader questions about the priorities of local governance and the treatment of vulnerable communities. As Hyderabad grapples with these issues, the spotlight remains on how the government addresses the needs and concerns of its citizens.

