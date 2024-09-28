Hydra Demolition: Residents Protest Against Demolition Orders in Musi Area

Hyderabad: Long-term residents of the Musi area are voicing their strong opposition to the Congress government’s recent demolition orders, which threaten their homes built over 30 years of hard work.

Many residents, who have toiled for decades to construct their houses, are expressing deep concerns over the government’s decision to demolish their properties.

“We have built our homes through sheer hard work, and now they want to take them away? The Congress government was the one that provided us with land pattas, and now they’re telling us they will demolish our houses. How is that fair?” one resident stated, emphasizing that they would not relinquish their homes under any circumstances.

Residents fear the impending demolitions, stating, “We are scared every day, wondering who will come to demolish our houses.” Another added, “If my house is taken away, I will join Revanth Reddy’s protests immediately. We have nowhere else to go.”

As tensions rise, some residents are accusing the government of staging acts to garner attention, saying, “Are we to be treated as mere props in their political drama? It’s heartbreaking to think that after investing crores in our homes, they could be demolished without a second thought.”

The frustration against the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is palpable, with residents declaring that his governance over the past nine months has been disastrous, leading to widespread discontent. “If they bring in JCBs to demolish our homes, we are ready to lay down in front of them. No matter what happens, we won’t allow even a centimeter of our homes to be taken away,” a resident proclaimed defiantly.

“We have lived here for 30 to 35 years. If the government that issued us land pattas is now demolishing our homes, how is that acceptable?” the protestors demanded, highlighting their commitment to fighting for their rights and homes.