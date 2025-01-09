Hydra-Style Demolition in Hyderabad: 4 Acres of Encroachments Removed in Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: The GHMC limits have become the center of an aggressive Hydra-style demolition drive aimed at reclaiming illegally occupied lands. Acting on the orders of the High Court, the Endowment Department has launched operations in Rajendranagar to recover endowment land valued in crores of rupees.

Key Points of the Demolition Drive:

Objective: Reclaim 4 acres of encroached land belonging to the Ananta Padmanabha Swamy Temple. Action Taken: Illegal structures on the land are being dismantled using JCB machines. Legal Backing: The operation follows repeated notices sent to encroachers, with no response, leading to High Court-mandated action. Confrontations: The demolition sparked heated arguments between local residents and officials. Security Measures: Heavy police deployment ensured the demolition drive progressed without major disruptions. Hydra Model: The systematic approach mirrors the Hydra model, emphasizing efficient and large-scale removals.

Despite resistance from some locals, the authorities remain steadfast in their mission to clear unauthorized structures and restore the temple’s rightful land. The drive signifies the government’s commitment to upholding the law and protecting endowment properties.