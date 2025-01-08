Hyderabad

No Water Supply in Multiple Areas of Hyderabad

From 6 AM to 6 PM on January 11th, water supply will be completely halted in some areas and partially interrupted in others. The affected areas include:

Syed Mubashir8 January 2025 - 18:51
No Water Supply in Multiple Areas of Hyderabad
No Water Supply in Multiple Areas of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has announced that water supply will be temporarily suspended in several areas of Hyderabad on January 11th due to cleaning and maintenance activities at Himayat Sagar Reservoir, Meeralam Filtration Beds, tanks, and inlet channels.

Also Read: 18% GST on Used Car Sales – New Rule Explained

From 6 AM to 6 PM on January 11th, water supply will be completely halted in some areas and partially interrupted in others. The affected areas include:

  • Hasan Nagar
  • Kishan Bagh
  • Dhoodh Bowli
  • Misrigunj
  • Pattargatti
  • Darul Shifa
  • Moghalpura
  • Jahnuma
  • Chandulal Baradari
  • Falaknuma
  • Jangammet

The HMWSSB has urged residents in these areas to minimize water usage during this period.

Tags
Syed Mubashir8 January 2025 - 18:51

Related Articles

Hyderabad Metro to Add New Trains to Tackle Increased Passenger Traffic

Hyderabad Metro to Add New Trains to Tackle Increased Passenger Traffic

8 January 2025 - 22:34
Hyderabad: Complaint Filed Against KTR in ORR Toll Lease Case

Hyderabad: Complaint Filed Against KTR in ORR Toll Lease Case

8 January 2025 - 21:28
Hyderabad: Woman Dies at Gandhi Hospital, Family Alleges Negligence by Staff

Hyderabad: Woman Dies at Gandhi Hospital, Family Alleges Negligence by Staff

8 January 2025 - 20:59
Kukatpally Metro Station Name Changed

Kukatpally Metro Station Name Changed

8 January 2025 - 20:31
Back to top button