No Water Supply in Multiple Areas of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has announced that water supply will be temporarily suspended in several areas of Hyderabad on January 11th due to cleaning and maintenance activities at Himayat Sagar Reservoir, Meeralam Filtration Beds, tanks, and inlet channels.

From 6 AM to 6 PM on January 11th, water supply will be completely halted in some areas and partially interrupted in others. The affected areas include:

Hasan Nagar

Kishan Bagh

Dhoodh Bowli

Misrigunj

Pattargatti

Darul Shifa

Moghalpura

Jahnuma

Chandulal Baradari

Falaknuma

Jangammet

The HMWSSB has urged residents in these areas to minimize water usage during this period.