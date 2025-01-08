Hyderabad
No Water Supply in Multiple Areas of Hyderabad
From 6 AM to 6 PM on January 11th, water supply will be completely halted in some areas and partially interrupted in others. The affected areas include:
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has announced that water supply will be temporarily suspended in several areas of Hyderabad on January 11th due to cleaning and maintenance activities at Himayat Sagar Reservoir, Meeralam Filtration Beds, tanks, and inlet channels.
- Hasan Nagar
- Kishan Bagh
- Dhoodh Bowli
- Misrigunj
- Pattargatti
- Darul Shifa
- Moghalpura
- Jahnuma
- Chandulal Baradari
- Falaknuma
- Jangammet
The HMWSSB has urged residents in these areas to minimize water usage during this period.