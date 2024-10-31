HYDRA Takes Bold Steps to Revive Lakes Within GHMC Limits; New Orders Issued for Restoration Efforts by Ranganath

Hyderabad: In a key move aimed at preserving Hyderabad’s lakes and ponds, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Estuary Protection Agency (HYDRA) has taken another significant decision, focusing on the restoration of lakes within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

Commissioner Hyder Ranganath disclosed that the FTL (Full Tank Level) of the lakes will be verified, and measures will be taken for their restoration.

As part of this initiative, Ranganath recently visited the Tavtoli Kunta near Khajaguda along the Outer Ring Road, where he reviewed the steps needed for lake restoration with officials from the Revenue, Irrigation, and GHMC departments.

Local residents had complained about rainwater seeping into the cellars of nearby apartments. They requested that diverting floodwater into the lake would help alleviate this issue.

In response, Ranganath personally assessed the area and instructed authorities to construct a channel to ensure that water could easily reach the lake, potentially resolving the residents’ concerns.