HYDRAA Commissioner Inspects Illegal Construction in Madhapur, Action Expected Soon

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath inspects an illegally constructed building in Madhapur, Khanamet, and orders action following ongoing violations of GHMC and High Court orders.

Hyderabad, Jan 4: The Commissioner of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), Sri AV Ranganath, conducted an on-site inspection of an illegally constructed building in Ayyappa Society, Khanamet, Serilingampally Mandal, Hyderabad, on Saturday. The building, built on 684 square yards, has been raised in violation of High Court orders and GHMC notices.

Local Complaints Lead to Inspection

Residents had raised concerns about constructing a multi-storied building, including a cellar and ground floor, ignoring GHMC notices and High Court orders. The building, located along a 100-foot road, has been controversial due to its unauthorized construction despite previous directives for demolition.

Review of Legal Orders

During the inspection, Commissioner Ranganath reviewed the show-cause notices issued by GHMC Chandanagar Circle officials and the High Court’s orders regarding the illegal structure. The High Court had already confirmed the building as unlawful, and despite this, the construction continued without regard for the legal orders.

Action Against Continued Construction

Despite the GHMC’s initial demolition of part of the building after the High Court’s order in June 2024, the construction continued. After noticing the ongoing construction, local authorities brought the issue to the attention of Commissioner Ranganath, who has now taken the matter seriously.

The GHMC had issued a show-cause notice for the demolition of the building, and further actions are being planned to ensure that the illegal structure is entirely demolished.

Legal Proceedings and Court Orders

The GHMC issued show-cause notices on Feb 14, 2024, and provided a speaking order directing demolition on Feb 26, 2024. The High Court, in response to a petition (Writ Petition No. 10030 of 2024), ordered action against the construction on Apr 19, 2024. As per the Court’s directive, a portion of the building was demolished in June 2024, but the rest of the structure continued to be built despite legal orders.

HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath has now instructed the concerned officials to take stringent action to remove the remaining parts of the building and ensure compliance with the High Court’s orders.