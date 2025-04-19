HYDRAA Cracks Down on Encroachments in Govt Lands at Ameenpur and Rayadurg, Recovers Land Worth Hundreds of Crores

Hyderabad: In a massive crackdown, HYDRAA (Hyderabad Revenue Department Anti-Encroachment Task Force) on Saturday removed encroachments on valuable government lands in Ameenpur (Afzal Sagar area) and Rayadurg, freeing properties worth hundreds of crores.

Illegal Constructions Despite Court Cases

HYDRAA’s operation comes amid long-pending legal disputes in various courts over the encroached lands. Despite the pending cases, several major construction firms illegally built boundary walls, installed CCTV cameras, and initiated construction activities on the disputed lands.

In Ameenpur’s Survey No. 79, under Sherilingampally Municipality and Kondapur area, around 39.2 acres of government land were under encroachment, with more than half already developed with buildings. Despite the land being listed as government-owned and restricted in revenue records, Vasantha Homes allegedly created a new survey number (79/1) and misled authorities to carry out illegal constructions.

19 Acres Already Sold, Further Encroachments in Progress

Reports state that Vasantha Homes has already occupied 19 acres, constructed homes, and sold them. The remaining 20 acres of land have been used to build office spaces and sheds that are now rented out to various firms—blatantly ignoring the Supreme Court’s pending case (C.S.14/58) related to the property.

SC Questions Constructions Without Final Decree

Despite court orders prohibiting any construction activity, Vasantha Homes proceeded with illegal developments. The Supreme Court, during recent hearings, expressed shock over how such large-scale construction could take place without a final decree being passed.

HYDRAA responded by demolishing the illegal boundary walls and structures, putting up official boards marking the area as government land.

Youth Complaint Triggers Rayadurg Operation

The encroachments in Rayadurg surfaced after local youth complained that their regular cricket ground had been occupied and a nearby lake was being filled up. Acting on the complaint, HYDRAA surveyed Survey No. 5/2 near Rayadurg Dargah and confirmed encroachments across nearly 39 acres.

Narne Estates, a private real estate firm, was found to be actively selling plots, constructing roads without permission, and even putting up contact boards with phone numbers for plot purchases—despite existing signage declaring it as land involved in a land-grabbing case.

HYDRAA Restores Government Land, Police Cases Filed

HYDRAA removed illegal constructions in both Ameenpur and Rayadurg areas and officially marked the land as government property with boards. Police cases have been registered against the encroachers for violating land and court laws.

This strong action by HYDRAA has brought to light the rampant misuse of valuable government land and is being seen as a warning to large real estate players attempting to manipulate legal and administrative loopholes.