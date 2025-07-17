HYDRAA Inspects Nalas in Banjara Hills: Commissioner Orders Immediate Action

Hyderabad: HYDRAA Inspects Nalas in Banjara Hills: HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath carried out a detailed field inspection of stormwater drains (nalas) in Banjara Hills on Thursday. The visit followed complaints from residents regarding repeated flooding in Roads No. 14 and 3.

HYDRAA Inspects Nalas in Banjara Hills: Complaint from Jyothi Nest Residents Prompted the Visit

The inspection was initiated after residents of Jyothi Nest on Road No. 3 raised concerns about severe water stagnation. The Commissioner personally reviewed the drainage flow from KBR Park and Nandinagar, through Banjara Hills, leading into the lake at Jalagam Vengal Rao Park.

Drain Width Shrinks Dangerously in Key Areas

Officials showed that the nala, originally 4 meters wide, narrows to 2 meters near Road No. 3—causing bottlenecks and obstructing the rainwater flow. Similar narrowing was observed on Road No. 14 as well.

Poor Infrastructure and Encroachments Identified

A 1-meter-wide pipe laid in the area was deemed insufficient to handle the large inflow of rainwater from upstream. Officials also pointed out encroachments and lack of buffer zones around the nalas, further intensifying the flooding problem.

HYDRAA Commissioner Orders Immediate Action

Expressing anger over the narrowing and encroachment of nalas, Commissioner Ranganath directed officials to restore the original nala width throughout the stretch and ensure smooth flow of stormwater. He emphasized that all obstructions must be removed to avoid further waterlogging.