HYDRAA Launches Restoration of Errakunta Canal in Rangareddy After Local Complaints

Hyderabad: Restoration work on the canal linked to Errakunta Lake in Torrur village of Hayathnagar mandal, Rangareddy district, has begun. The initiative was taken up by HYDRAA after several complaints were filed on its public grievance platform.

Locals had reported that the canal stretching from Errakunta to Polkam Kunta had become completely clogged with silt and debris, disrupting the natural flow of water between the two lakes. Responding to these concerns, HYDRAA officials, along with representatives from the concerned departments, conducted an on-site inspection and immediately initiated restoration efforts.

The work formally began on Friday. According to officials, a 10-meter-long boulder had blocked the connection between the lake and the canal, creating the biggest hurdle for water flow. The boulder will be removed to re-establish the natural link between the two water bodies.

Authorities further added that once the 300-meter stretch of the canal is fully restored, water will flow seamlessly between Errakunta and Polkam Kunta, enhancing the utility of local water resources and benefitting nearby communities.