HYDRAA Removes Long-standing Encroachments in Film Nagar, Road Construction to Begin Soon

Authorities from the Hyderabad Road Development Authority (HYDRAA) conducted a major operation in Film Nagar after locals raised concerns about illegal encroachments obstructing a main road.

Fouzia Farhana9 November 2024 - 19:27
Hyderabad: Authorities from the Hyderabad Road Development Authority (HYDRAA) conducted a major operation in Film Nagar after locals raised concerns about illegal encroachments obstructing a main road. During a thorough inspection, HYDRAA officials confirmed that several structures, including a house boundary wall and a shed, had encroached upon the public road.

In response to the issue, the authorities swiftly moved to demolish the encroachments and cleared the debris. HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath directed GHMC Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner Anurag Jayanti to expedite the road construction process. According to officials, the road expansion work is expected to be completed within two days.

Locals, who have been dealing with the encroachments for over 15 years, expressed relief at the swift action taken by the authorities. The demolition of illegal structures is anticipated to improve traffic flow and ease congestion in the area, benefiting the community.

This action by HYDRAA underscores the city’s commitment to clearing encroachments and improving urban infrastructure to ensure better mobility and road safety for residents.

