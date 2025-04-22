Hydraa Resolves Drainage Issue in 24 Hours, Bringing Relief to Ramachandrayya Colony Residents

Hyderabad: In a swift response to a public complaint, Hydraa resolved a severe drainage issue in Ramachandrayya Colony, located in the Mallampet area of the Medchal-Malkajgiri district, within just 24 hours. The drainage problem had plagued the local residents for over a month, causing immense distress and forcing many to abandon their homes due to flooding.

The Drainage Crisis in Ramachandrayya Colony

The issue arose due to blockages along the canal that runs between Chennam Cheruvu and Relakunta, which disrupted the drainage flow. As a result, a significant portion of Ramachandrayya Colony was submerged in sewage water. Local residents reported that their homes were inundated with waste water, forcing them to vacate and seek shelter elsewhere. The situation had worsened over the past month, with families unable to return to their homes due to the continuous flooding.

Residents’ Complaint Leads to Swift Action

The residents of Ramachandrayya Colony filed a complaint with Hydraa’s public grievance platform, Prjavan, on Monday, describing their ordeal. They explained how drainage water from the Chennam Cheruvu in Dindigul Municipality had reached the locality, ultimately obstructing the natural flow of water towards the Relakunta area, located under the Bollaram Municipality limits.

The complaint highlighted that the issue was exacerbated when nearby layout developers had blocked the canal, preventing the water from flowing freely. Despite raising the issue with local authorities, the residents were frustrated by the lack of progress in resolving the situation.

Hydraa’s Quick Response to the Crisis

Upon receiving the complaint, Hydraa Commissioner, Mr. A.V. Ranganath, took immediate action and ordered an investigation of the issue using Google Maps and satellite imagery. The issue was identified and addressed promptly by Hydraa’s team. On Tuesday, Hydraa officials reached the site and restored the blocked drainage canal.

As a result, the stagnant sewage water that had accumulated in Ramachandrayya Colony was successfully drained out, bringing much-needed relief to the residents.

Residents Express Relief and Gratitude

The residents of Ramachandrayya Colony expressed immense relief and gratitude for Hydraa’s quick intervention. They praised the team for resolving the issue within just 24 hours of filing the complaint. “We had no idea where to turn for help, but thanks to Hydraa, we now have a solution. We are overjoyed that the water has been drained, and we can finally return to our homes,” said one of the residents.

This swift action by Hydraa has demonstrated the effectiveness of the public grievance system, as residents received timely support and resolution to their ongoing concerns.