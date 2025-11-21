HYDRAA Secures 4 Acres of Park Land in Kondapur, Saving ₹700 Crore from Illegal Plotting Attempt

In a major crackdown on land grabbing in Kondapur, the HYDRAA task force has successfully protected government land worth nearly ₹700 crore, preventing it from falling into the hands of influential encroachers. Acting swiftly on a public complaint and following High Court directions, HYDRAA officials secured around 4 acres of land originally earmarked for public amenities and community parks.

HYDRAA Protects High-Value Land

The incident took place in Sherilingampally mandal, where prime land meant for parks and public utility spaces was allegedly being converted into private plots using fake ‘bye-numbers.’ In some parts of Kondapur, land prices reportedly reach ₹200 crore per acre, making the targeted area extremely valuable.

HYDRAA inspected the site and immediately erected fencing around the entire 4-acre stretch, installing signboards marking it as “Park Land – Protected by HYDRAA”. This rapid action has been widely appreciated by residents.

Decades-Old Layout Manipulated

The Venkateshwara HAL Colony in Kondapur was developed in the 1980s across 57.20 acres, consisting of 627 residential plots. The original layout included:

Two parks of 1.20 acres each

One park spread across 2 acres

Around 1,000 square yards designated for public facilities

Residents alleged that these open spaces were gradually encroached upon, divided into smaller plots, and sold illegally.

HYDRAA’s investigation confirmed that:

A 1.20-acre park was illegally split into 11 plots and sold

was illegally split into and sold Two other parks were similarly converted into private plots

Transactions involved multiple individuals, including some NRIs

Builders reportedly used bouncers to stop locals from entering or even viewing the park lands

Residents Knock High Court Door

Members of the Venkateshwara HAL Residents’ Welfare Association had been fighting this issue for years. They submitted detailed documents on the HYDRAA Prajavani platform and also approached the High Court.

The High Court directed HYDRAA to inspect the location and take necessary action. After confirming the encroachment, officials moved swiftly to secure the land.

HYDRAA Acts on Court Orders

In compliance with the High Court’s instructions, HYDRAA officers conducted a detailed ground inspection and fenced all three park areas on Friday. Boards marking the spaces as protected park land were also installed. Residents expressed relief and gratitude, stating that HYDRAA’s timely response prevented the loss of precious public land.