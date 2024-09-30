HYDRA’s Demolition Drive Stopped: Court Issues Warning Over Law Violations

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has intervened in the ongoing demolition of unauthorized buildings in Hyderabad, especially around the Musi River area, amidst political backlash. The court expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of the Hyderabad officials during a recent hearing.

Residents from Aminpur in Sangareddy district approached the court against demolitions that were taking place on weekends and after sunset, despite a prior injunction. The court questioned why such actions were being carried out when they were previously prohibited and warned that if legal procedures were not followed, further demolition activities would be halted.

The court also criticized the local administration for prioritizing the appeasement of political leaders over the welfare of the public. It emphasized that ordinary citizens, who register their properties and obtain municipal approvals, are facing difficulties due to a lack of coordination among government departments. While acknowledging some merits in Hyderabad’s development, the court deemed the execution of these actions questionable and stated that transforming the city overnight is not feasible.