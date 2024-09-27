“I am being targeted as opposition is scared of me,” says CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday claimed he was being targeted in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case as the opposition is “scared” of him and said it’s the first such “political case” against him.

The Chief Minister reiterated that he won’t resign following the court ordering a probe against him in the case as he has done no wrong and asserted that he would fight the case legally.

Accusing the central government of misusing central agencies like CBI, ED and also the office of the Governor in the opposition-ruled states across the country, he said there was a need for a national debate on Governors’ “interference” in administration.

“I have done no wrong. This is for the first time a political case is being registered against me. This is a political case, please underline,” Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

Asked as to why he is being targeted, he said, “because they (opposition) are afraid of me.”

Siddaramaiah arrived here on a three-day visit to a rousing welcome by party workers and supporters, even as the Lokayukta police appeared set to register an FIR against him following the Special Court order in connection with the case.

A Special Court in Bengaluru on Wednesday ordered a Lokayukta police probe against Siddaramaiah in the case, setting the stage for filing of an FIR against him.

The order of the Special Court Judge, Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, came a day after the High Court upheld the sanction granted by the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to conduct an investigation against Siddaramaiah on the allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife B M Parvathi by MUDA.

The Special Court exclusively to deal with criminal cases related to former and elected MPs/MLAs issued the order directing the Lokayukta police in Mysuru to initiate an investigation on the complaint filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna.

Regarding BJP holding protests demanding his resignation, the CM said, “why should I resign? If one has committed wrong he has to resign, when we are saying that no wrong was done, where is the question of resigning?”

Questioning JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah said: “He is on bail after FIR, why hasn’t he resigned? He is a Minister in Narendra Modi’s government.”

Asked as to why he is being targeted, Siddaramaiah said: “it is politics, it is being done to destabilise the Congress government”, and asserted that he will fight the charges against him legally.

Siddaramaiah, in response to a question regarding functioning of Governors in various states and whether there was a need for a “national campaign against it”, said: “There should be a national debate. Governors should not interfere in the administration. That is what the Constitution says.”

Whether President or Governors, they function in accordance with the Constitution, he said. “Governors are nominated, they are not elected by the people. President and Governors are Constitutional heads at the national and state level respectively and they have to function accordingly. While we (government) are elected by the people, we head the administration.”

“People have given us the mandate to administer and develop the state and accordingly we are running the administration,” he said, as he alleged that the central government not only in Karnataka, but in opposition-ruled states across the country is misusing CBI, ED and Governor’s offices.

Responding to a question on Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking a dig at him and his government on charges of corruption or misappropriation during the election campaign in Haryana, he said, “….When he was Chief Minister (of Gujarat) Godhra incident had happened, had he resigned then? How many people had died then in the Godhra incident?”

Further alleging that the BJP wants to destabilise Congress government in Karnataka, he said the opposition party failed in its attempts to do ‘Operation Kamala’ (luring Cong MLAs to topple government), they have never come to power in the state on their own, with the mandate of the people.”

Referring to the opposition’s claim that he is scared, the CM said: “Am I scared? They are the ones who have committed several wrongs while in office. Show me one person among them who has not indulged in corruption, I will felicitate them. We will never do anything against the Constitution and law. Have never done it and will never do it.”