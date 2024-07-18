“I Never Hug Him, Maintain My Distance”: Amit Mishra on His ‘Constitution’ Argument with Irfan Pathan

Amit Mishra, the seasoned Indian leg-spinner, recently made headlines for his controversial stance on a public disagreement with fellow cricketer Irfan Pathan. Mishra’s revelations about maintaining his distance from Pathan stem from a disagreement over the leggie’s inflammatory comments directed at Irfan in 2022.

The feud began when Pathan, addressing communal violence in some parts of the country in 2022, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth. BUT………”

In a response that many found contentious, Mishra replied, “My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth…..only if some people realise that our constitution is the first book to be followed.” Mishra’s comment was seen as a direct attack on Pathan’s patriotism and understanding of the constitution.

Pathan, maintaining his composure, responded, “Always followed this and I urge each citizen of our beautiful country to follow this. Please read and re-read…”

Despite the backlash, Mishra remained unapologetic and, in a recent episode of the Shubhankar Mishra podcast, reiterated his stance. “It was the first book to be followed. Yes, that’s right. Although I received a lot of abuses, I also received a lot of love, much more than those abuses… But I spoke from the heart. If you follow the rules in ten other countries you visit, why not in India? India is also a country with rules and regulations; follow them. What’s the problem?”

Mishra’s further comments revealed a starkly divisive attitude. “I used to shake hands with him. I never hugged him. I maintain my distance. I keep relationships as they are. I love my close friends. The ones who are commercial, are commercial. The close ones are close,” he added.

Mishra’s remarks and his decision to distance himself from Pathan over such a disagreement have been widely criticized. Many believe that his actions only serve to perpetuate divisions and fail to promote the unity and understanding necessary in a diverse country like India.