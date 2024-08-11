ICBM-SBE Receives MBA Accordance from AIU

Hyderabad: The renowned ICBM – School of Business Excellence (ICBM-SBE), established in 1989, has received the prestigious “MBA” status from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

This recognition elevates the institution’s esteemed PGDM program to an MBA, opening doors for students to pursue higher studies and doctorates.

Director Prof. Zarrar highlighted ICBM-SBE’s pioneering role in offering PGDM programs in Telangana. The institute’s alumni have achieved significant success, including top positions in Fortune 500 companies.

The campus, located in Attapur, Hyderabad, boasts a 1.25-acre facility with attached hostels and a 300-student intake per batch, selected through various competitive exams.

Recent achievements include Syed Sohail’s victory at an inter-management festival, where he won an E-Bike and a cash prize of ₹1 lakh. Prof. Zarrar expressed pride in the MBA accordance, calling it a significant milestone in the institution’s journey of excellence.