ICC Chairman Jay Shah to Be Felicitated by BCCI at SGM on Sunday

New Delhi: Jay Shah, Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), is set to be felicitated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during its Special General Meeting (SGM) scheduled for Sunday at the BCCI headquarters.

Shah’s Felicitation and Absence from the Meeting

Sources within the BCCI confirmed to IANS that Shah, who served as the BCCI secretary before assuming the role of ICC Chairman on December 1, will be honored during the SGM. However, it has been clarified that Shah will not be attending the meeting, where the new BCCI Secretary and Treasurer will be formally elected.

New BCCI Office Bearers to Be Elected

The SGM will also see the election of Devajit Saikia and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia as the new BCCI secretary and treasurer, respectively, with no opposition to their nominations. Both candidates are the only ones listed in the final list of contesting candidates, which was released by Achal Kumar Jyoti, the BCCI electoral officer and former Chief Election Commissioner of India.

Saikia, currently the BCCI joint secretary, will be elevated to the secretary role. He has held the joint secretary position since October 2022 and has also been serving as the acting BCCI secretary after Shah’s move to the ICC. Saikia, who has a background in cricket and law, will leave the joint secretary’s post vacant, with plans for another election to fill the position.

Meanwhile, Prabhtej Singh Bhatia will take over as treasurer following Ashish Shelar’s departure after being appointed as a cabinet minister in the Maharashtra state government. Bhatia, hailing from the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh, has previously served as its president and been involved in the BCCI Apex Council.

WPL 2025 Venue Decision Expected After SGM

Sources also revealed that a formal decision regarding the venues for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 will be made after the SGM. While Vadodara and Lucknow have been mentioned as potential hosts, cities such as Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Pune are also under consideration.

The WPL 2025 is expected to begin in the first week of February. Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium, which regularly hosts IPL matches for the Lucknow Super Giants, is one of the frontrunners. Vadodara’s Kotambi Stadium, which hosted the India-West Indies women’s ODIs last month, is another potential venue. Mumbai and Navi Mumbai previously hosted WPL 2023, while Bengaluru and New Delhi were the venues for WPL 2024.

The final decision on WPL 2025 venues will be communicated to the concerned state units after Sunday’s SGM.